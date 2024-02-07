Capt. Khalid Salim receives feedback from contracting officer representatives and unit personnel on effectiveness of contractor support during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 exercise at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Salim is a contracting officer with the 413th Contracting Support Brigade.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 14:56 Photo ID: 8231803 VIRIN: 240130-A-CZ274-1002 Resolution: 1721x1092 Size: 567.64 KB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Contracting essential to multinational readiness exercises [Image 2 of 2], by Ben Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.