Capt. Khalid Salim receives feedback from contracting officer representatives and unit personnel on effectiveness of contractor support during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 exercise at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Salim is a contracting officer with the 413th Contracting Support Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 14:56
|Photo ID:
|8231803
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-CZ274-1002
|Resolution:
|1721x1092
|Size:
|567.64 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Contracting essential to multinational readiness exercises [Image 2 of 2], by Ben Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Contracting essential to multinational readiness exercises
Contracting
LEAVE A COMMENT