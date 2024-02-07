Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contracting essential to multinational readiness exercises [Image 1 of 2]

    Contracting essential to multinational readiness exercises

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Ben Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Capt. Khalid Salim receives feedback from contracting officer representatives and unit personnel on effectiveness of contractor support during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 exercise at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Salim is a contracting officer with the 413th Contracting Support Brigade.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 14:56
    Photo ID: 8231803
    VIRIN: 240130-A-CZ274-1002
    Resolution: 1721x1092
    Size: 567.64 KB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contracting essential to multinational readiness exercises [Image 2 of 2], by Ben Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Contracting essential to multinational readiness exercises
    Contracting essential to multinational readiness exercises

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Contracting essential to multinational readiness exercises

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Contracting

    TAGS

    #armycontracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT