Citadel Shield EFAC Exercise

WASHINGTON (February 08, 2024) -- Fleet and Family Support Center members at Naval Support Activity Washington established an in-person Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) on the Washington Navy Yard to test their capabilities and effectiveness in responding to an emergency, February 8, 2024. The EFAC is the central point for victim and family assistance services during a natural/man-made disaster or mass casualty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

