    Citadel Shield EFAC Exercise [Image 5 of 8]

    Citadel Shield EFAC Exercise

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON (February 08, 2024) -- Fleet and Family Support Center members at Naval Support Activity Washington established an in-person Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) on the Washington Navy Yard to test their capabilities and effectiveness in responding to an emergency, February 8, 2024. The EFAC is the central point for victim and family assistance services during a natural/man-made disaster or mass casualty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    This work, Citadel Shield EFAC Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NDW
    EFAC
    Emergency Family Assistance Center
    CSSC 2024

