Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning Focus 24: Scenario [Image 5 of 5]

    Lightning Focus 24: Scenario

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    A Soldier assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater participates in the immersive intelligence scenario-based exercise. Lightning Focus 2024 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on basic Soldier skills, junior Soldier and noncommissioned officer development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 11:13
    Photo ID: 8231202
    VIRIN: 240124-A-HJ939-4992
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Focus 24: Scenario [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lightning Focus 24: Scenario
    Lightning Focus 24: Scenario
    Lightning Focus 24: Scenario
    Lightning Focus 24: Scenario
    Lightning Focus 24: Scenario

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Intelligence

    TAGS

    U.S. AFRICOM
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)
    Lightning Focus 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT