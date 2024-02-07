Lightning Focus 24: Scenario

Soldiers assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater participates in the immersive intelligence scenario-based exercise. Lightning Focus 2024 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on basic Soldier skills, junior Soldier and noncommissioned officer development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8231200
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-HJ939-8944
|Resolution:
|4508x3344
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
