USAFA Wrestling v CBU 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force wrestler Sam Wolf shoots for a single leg against California Baptist University's Nathan Haas, on Saturday, Feb. 3, during a meet at the United States Air Force Academy’s Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Falcon's lost to California Batptist 21 - 15. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)

