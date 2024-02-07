Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Wrestling v CBU 2024 [Image 3 of 9]

    USAFA Wrestling v CBU 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Adalyn Greene 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force wrestler Sam Wolf completes a takedown against California Baptist University's Nathan Haas, on Saturday, Feb. 3, during a meet at the United States Air Force Academy’s Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Falcon's lost to California Batptist 21 - 15. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 11:19
    Photo ID: 8231189
    VIRIN: 240203-F-IU057-1054
    Resolution: 4226x2821
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Wrestling v CBU 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by Adalyn Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Wrestling v CBU 2024
    USAFA Wrestling v CBU 2024
    USAFA Wrestling v CBU 2024
    USAFA Wrestling v CBU 2024
    USAFA Wrestling v CBU 2024
    USAFA Wrestling v CBU 2024
    USAFA Wrestling v CBU 2024
    USAFA Wrestling v CBU 2024
    USAFA Wrestling v CBU 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    Wrestling
    USAFA
    CBU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT