    STEM and a Legacy in Science [Image 3 of 3]

    STEM and a Legacy in Science

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Joseph Nieves 

    United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases

    Heather Wilhelm (left), a teacher at Middletown Middle School in Middletown, Maryland, hosted a STEM series where Col. Claudia Henemyre, Deputy Commander at USAMRIID and an Army Biochemist, spoke to students about her STEM journey while serving in the U.S. Army. (Jan. 5, 2024)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 08:51
    Location: FREDERICK, MD, US
