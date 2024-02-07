Heather Wilhelm (left), a teacher at Middletown Middle School in Middletown, Maryland, hosted a STEM series where Col. Claudia Henemyre, Deputy Commander at USAMRIID and an Army Biochemist, spoke to students about her STEM journey while serving in the U.S. Army. (Jan. 5, 2024)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 08:51 Photo ID: 8231011 VIRIN: 240105-O-AS536-6642 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.75 MB Location: FREDERICK, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STEM and a Legacy in Science [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.