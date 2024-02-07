Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STEM and a Legacy in Science [Image 1 of 3]

    STEM and a Legacy in Science

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Joseph Nieves 

    United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases

    Heather Wilhelm, a teacher at Middletown Middle School in Middletown, Maryland, hosted a STEM series where Col. Claudia Henemyre from USAMRIID spoke with students about her journey to a STEM career in the U.S. Army. (Jan. 5, 2024)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 08:51
    Photo ID: 8230993
    VIRIN: 240105-O-AS536-4281
    Resolution: 4632x4000
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: FREDERICK, MD, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM and a Legacy in Science [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STEM and a Legacy in Science
    STEM and a Legacy in Science
    STEM and a Legacy in Science

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    Army
    Fort Detrick
    Middeltown
    USAMRIID
    Science & Technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT