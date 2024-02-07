Heather Wilhelm, a teacher at Middletown Middle School in Middletown, Maryland, hosted a STEM series where Col. Claudia Henemyre from USAMRIID spoke with students about her journey to a STEM career in the U.S. Army. (Jan. 5, 2024)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 08:51
|Photo ID:
|8230993
|VIRIN:
|240105-O-AS536-4281
|Resolution:
|4632x4000
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|FREDERICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STEM and a Legacy in Science [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT