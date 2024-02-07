Heather Wilhelm, a teacher at Middletown Middle School in Middletown, Maryland, hosted a STEM series where Col. Claudia Henemyre from USAMRIID spoke with students about her journey to a STEM career in the U.S. Army. (Jan. 5, 2024)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 08:51 Photo ID: 8230993 VIRIN: 240105-O-AS536-4281 Resolution: 4632x4000 Size: 1.77 MB Location: FREDERICK, MD, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STEM and a Legacy in Science [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.