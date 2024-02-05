DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Juan Coello, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, poses for a portrait Feb. 5, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 05:17 Photo ID: 8230826 VIRIN: 240205-N-VD231-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.46 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wading: Life Lost at Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.