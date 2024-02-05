Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wading: Life Lost at Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    Wading: Life Lost at Sea

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Juan Coello, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, poses for a portrait Feb. 5, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Wading: Life Lost at Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Operations
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia

