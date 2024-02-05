Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Golden Falcons of HSC-12 Conduct Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13]

    The Golden Falcons of HSC-12 Conduct Flight Operations

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    240131-N-VI040-2243 KANAGAWA, Japan (Jan. 31, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, flies over Yokohama, Japan while conducting flight operations out of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Jan. 31, 2024. Forward-deployed onboard NAF Atsugi, HSC-12 provides all-weather rotary wing operations, vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, organic airborne mine countermeasures, and combat search and rescue capabilities to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 04:37
    Photo ID: 8230804
    VIRIN: 240131-N-VI040-2243
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Japan
    MH-60S
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Golden Falcons
    USN
    HSC-12

