The Golden Falcons of HSC-12 Conduct Flight Operations

240131-N-VI040-2066 SHIZUOKA, Japan (Jan. 31, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, flies near Mount Fuji, Japan while conducting flight operations out of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Jan. 31, 2024. Forward-deployed onboard NAF Atsugi, HSC-12 provides all-weather rotary wing operations, vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, organic airborne mine countermeasures, and combat search and rescue capabilities to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

