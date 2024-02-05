Bundeswehr soldiers move into position to conduct a civil disturbance training lane during the Kosovo Force 33 (KFOR) Mission Rehearsal Exercise (MRE) at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany. KFOR MRE is a multinational training event to prepare NATO forces for their deployment to Kosovo NATO Peacekeeping missions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Harold I. Shorter)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 03:13
|Photo ID:
|8230596
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-OC811-9286
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|17.11 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR 33 [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Harold Shorter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT