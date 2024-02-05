Bundeswehr soldiers move into position to conduct a civil disturbance training lane during the Kosovo Force 33 (KFOR) Mission Rehearsal Exercise (MRE) at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany. KFOR MRE is a multinational training event to prepare NATO forces for their deployment to Kosovo NATO Peacekeeping missions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Harold I. Shorter)

