Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR 33 [Image 1 of 14]

    KFOR 33

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Harold Shorter 

    7th Army Training Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, throw simulated rocks during a civil disturbance training lane as part of Kosovo Force 33 (KFOR) Mission Rehearsal Exercise (MRE) at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany. KFOR MRE is a multinational training event to prepare NATO forces for their deployment to Kosovo NATO Peacekeeping missions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Harold I. Shorter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 03:06
    Photo ID: 8230586
    VIRIN: 240207-A-OC811-9838
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 16.39 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR 33 [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Harold Shorter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR 33
    KFOR 33
    KFOR 33
    KFOR 33
    KFOR 33
    KFOR 33
    KFOR 33
    KFOR 33
    KFOR 33
    KFOR 33
    KFOR 33
    KFOR 33
    KFOR 33
    KFOR 33

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    TraintoWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT