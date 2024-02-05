Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Weather Care [Image 14 of 21]

    Cold Weather Care

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Tactical Air Control Party Airmen with the 124th Fighter Wing’s Air Support Operations Squadron practice cold weather safety procedures on Cascade Lake in Donnelly, Idaho, February 7, 2023. Through cold water submersion and cold weather buddy care, ASOS members are able to push themselves and their equipment to the limits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    VIRIN: 240207-Z-VT588-2235
    This work, Cold Weather Care [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air national guard
    tacp
    ice rescue
    cold weather
    asos

