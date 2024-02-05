Tactical Air Control Party Airmen with the 124th Fighter Wing’s Air Support Operations Squadron practice cold weather safety procedures on Cascade Lake in Donnelly, Idaho, February 7, 2023. Through cold water submersion and cold weather buddy care, ASOS members are able to push themselves and their equipment to the limits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 22:07 Photo ID: 8230348 VIRIN: 240207-Z-VT588-2120 Resolution: 8256x5160 Size: 7.56 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cold Weather Care [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.