Marines chock and chain

240120-N-LM220-1062 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Lance Cpl. Dillan Mest, left, from Houston, and Lance Cpl. Alex Dreher, from Palisade, Minn., chock and chain an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)

