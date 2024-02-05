Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines chock and chain

    Marines chock and chain

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Wren 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240120-N-LM220-1063 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Lance Cpl. Dillan Mest, left, from Houston, and Lance Cpl. Alex Dreher, from Palisade, Minn., chock and chain an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clayton A. Wren)

    Date Taken:

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Flight Deck
    CVN 72

