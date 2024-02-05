KE24 JOC/BJOCC Watchstander Photos

Watchstander group photo from the Bilateral Joint Operations Coordination Center, United States Forces Japan, in support of Exercise Keen Edge 24. KE24, which occurred from Feb. 1 through Feb. 8, is one of many annual U.S.-Japan operations and exercises that increases readiness to respond to a variety of crises and contingencies, maintaining the Alliance as a credible deterrence in an increasingly complex threat environment.
|02.07.2024
|02.07.2024 20:04
|8230228
|240207-M-UY543-1008
|5840x3160
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|3
|0
