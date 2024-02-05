Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KE24 JOC/BJOCC Watchstander Photos [Image 1 of 2]

    KE24 JOC/BJOCC Watchstander Photos

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright 

    United States Forces Japan

    Watchstander group photo from the Joint Operations Center, United States Forces Japan, in support of Exercise Keen Edge 24. KE24, which occurred from Feb. 1 through Feb. 8, is one of many annual U.S.-Japan operations and exercises that increases readiness to respond to a variety of crises and contingencies, maintaining the Alliance as a credible deterrence in an increasingly complex threat environment.

    Japan
    joint operations
    US-Japan Alliance
    Keen Edge

