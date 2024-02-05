Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Responders conduct successful pollution training, supporting Guam's spill response readiness [Image 5 of 5]

    Responders conduct successful pollution training, supporting Guam's spill response readiness

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Whip Blacklaw 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Responders deploy equipment for an oil spill response certification course required under the Code of Federal Regulations for First Responder Operations Level Training on Jan. 18, 2024, in Guam, focused on operational requirements for responding to pollution spills, particularly with oil spill recovery organizations. They deployed over 450 feet of boom and utilized equipment like drum skimmers following a geographic response strategy outlined in the Area Contingency Plan, a comprehensive strategy for responding to environmental disasters in specific geographic regions, which is important for effective preparedness and response activities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Whip Blacklaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 19:38
    Photo ID: 8230182
    VIRIN: 240118-G-VW832-2044
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Responders conduct successful pollution training, supporting Guam's spill response readiness [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Whip Blacklaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Responders conduct successful pollution training, supporting Guam's spill response readiness
    Responders conduct successful pollution training, supporting Guam's spill response readiness
    Responders conduct successful pollution training, supporting Guam's spill response readiness
    Responders conduct successful pollution training, supporting Guam's spill response readiness
    Responders conduct successful pollution training, supporting Guam's spill response readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Responders conduct successful pollution training, supporting Guam's spill response readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prevention
    Guam
    partners
    training
    MER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT