Responders deploy equipment for an oil spill response certification course required under the Code of Federal Regulations for First Responder Operations Level Training on Jan. 18, 2024, in Guam, focused on operational requirements for responding to pollution spills, particularly with oil spill recovery organizations. They deployed over 450 feet of boom and utilized equipment like drum skimmers following a geographic response strategy outlined in the Area Contingency Plan, a comprehensive strategy for responding to environmental disasters in specific geographic regions, which is important for effective preparedness and response activities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Whip Blacklaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 19:38 Photo ID: 8230181 VIRIN: 240118-G-VW832-7383 Resolution: 2000x1500 Size: 3.7 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Responders conduct successful pollution training, supporting Guam's spill response readiness [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Whip Blacklaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.