A noncommissioned officer assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, asks a question to the leadership panel during a leadership symposium during Backbone Week at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, February 7, 2024. 3CAB NCOs are participating in Backbone Week, a week dedicated to the development, certification, and mentorship of the NCO Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8230043
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-HE018-1033
|Resolution:
|4200x2800
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Hosts Leader Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
