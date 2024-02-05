Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Hosts Leader Symposium [Image 1 of 5]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Hosts Leader Symposium

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Adkison speaks to his noncommissioned officers during a leader symposium during Backbone Week at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, February 7, 2024. 3CAB NCOs are participating in Backbone Week, a week dedicated to the development, certification, and mentorship of the NCO Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Hosts Leader Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Air
    Backbone Week
    NCO LPD

