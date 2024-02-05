USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea

240122-N-EJ843-1032 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2024) - Sailors participate in a fire fighting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Jan. 22, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 15:48 Photo ID: 8229914 VIRIN: 240122-N-EJ843-1032 Resolution: 4954x3303 Size: 1.09 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA PUBLIC DOMAIN