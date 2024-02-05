Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. SOUTHCOM leadership visits Panama [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. SOUTHCOM leadership visits Panama

    PANAMA

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Capt. Stuart Thrift 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, U.S. Southern Command senior enlisted leader, speaks with members of 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment after a flight to Panama’s Darién region, Feb. 1, 2024. Rodriguez visited Panama’s Darién region to see the latest Panamanian security efforts to address migration and the humanitarian crisis in the area Jan. 31. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stuart T. Thrift)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 13:37
    Photo ID: 8229647
    VIRIN: 240201-F-VL628-1919
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. SOUTHCOM leadership visits Panama [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Stuart Thrift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. SOUTHCOM leadership visits Panama
    U.S. SOUTHCOM leadership visits Panama
    U.S. SOUTHCOM leadership visits Panama
    U.S. SOUTHCOM leadership visits Panama
    U.S. SOUTHCOM leadership visits Panama
    U.S. SOUTHCOM leadership visits Panama
    U.S. SOUTHCOM leadership visits Panama

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT