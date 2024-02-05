U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, U.S. Southern Command senior enlisted leader, speaks with members of 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment after a flight to Panama’s Darién region, Feb. 1, 2024. Rodriguez visited Panama’s Darién region to see the latest Panamanian security efforts to address migration and the humanitarian crisis in the area Jan. 31. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stuart T. Thrift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 13:37 Photo ID: 8229647 VIRIN: 240201-F-VL628-1919 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.54 MB Location: PA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. SOUTHCOM leadership visits Panama [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Stuart Thrift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.