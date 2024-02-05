U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, speaks with members of 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment after a flight to Panama’s Darién region, Feb. 1, 2024. Richardson visited Panama’s Darién region to see the latest Panamanian security efforts to address migration and the humanitarian crisis in the area Jan. 31. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stuart T. Thrift)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 13:37
|Photo ID:
|8229648
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-VL628-1909
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.33 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. SOUTHCOM leadership visits Panama [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Stuart Thrift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT