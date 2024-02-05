Delta Company Table 1

A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, engages his target during a table one course of fire at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2024. Table one course of fire is designed to introduce recruits to the basic fundamentals of marksmanship and rifle safety. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua M. Dreher)

