    Delta Company Table 1 [Image 4 of 8]

    Delta Company Table 1

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Dreher 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, reviews his data book during a table one course of fire at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2024. Table one course of fire is designed to introduce recruits to the basic fundamentals of marksmanship and rifle safety. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua M. Dreher)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 12:23
    VIRIN: 240205-M-QT937-1076
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Table 1 [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Joshua Dreher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Delta Company
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training

