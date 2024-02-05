Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eight-year-old MWD honorably retired at Hill AFB [Image 3 of 6]

    Eight-year-old MWD honorably retired at Hill AFB

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    (Left) Lt. Col. Cameron Maher, 75th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Tech. Sgt. John Cooper, 75th SFS, pose with military working dog Kay for his Air and Space Force Commendation medal during his retirement ceremony Feb. 2, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MWD Kay served eight years as a patrol narcotic detector dog and will be adopted by one of his handlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 11:01
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
    Hill Air Force Base
    MWD retirement ceremony
    75SFS
    military working dog (MWD)

