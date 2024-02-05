(Left) Lt. Col. Cameron Maher, 75th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Tech. Sgt. John Cooper, 75th SFS, pose with military working dog Kay for his Air and Space Force Commendation medal during his retirement ceremony Feb. 2, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MWD Kay served eight years as a patrol narcotic detector dog and will be adopted by one of his handlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 11:01 Photo ID: 8229356 VIRIN: 240202-F-EF974-1027 Resolution: 7904x5269 Size: 3.69 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eight-year-old MWD honorably retired at Hill AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.