Eight-year-old MWD honorably retired at Hill AFB

Military working dog Kay, 75th Security Forces Squadron, is petted by a new family member during his retirement ceremony Feb. 2, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MWD Kay served eight years as a patrol narcotic detector dog and will be adopted by one of his handlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

