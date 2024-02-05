RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet

Aviation Ordnance 1st Class Joslin Downey, a Recruit Division Commander at Recruit Training Command (RTC), volunteered at the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Chicagoland Drill Meet on February 3rd at Wheeling High School. RTC staff volunteers served as judges for the events in the drill meet. These events included personnel and uniform inspection, marching inspection, color guard inspection, and exhibition drill inspections. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

