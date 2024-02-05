Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet [Image 9 of 13]

    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet

    WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    A Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) patch seen on the jacket of a NJROTC cadet during a personnel and uniform Inspection at Chicagoland Drill Meet on February 3rd at Wheeling High School. RTC staff volunteers served as judges for the events in the drill meet. These events included personnel and uniform inspection, marching inspection, color guard inspection, and exhibition drill inspections. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 10:15
    Photo ID: 8229260
    VIRIN: 240203-N-LN782-1417
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: WHEELING, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet
    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet
    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet
    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet
    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet
    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet
    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet
    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet
    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet
    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet
    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet
    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet
    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RTC Volunteers Support Chicagoland Drill Meet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    NJROTC
    Bootcamp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT