    Andersen hosts Security Forces Key Leader Engagement during Pacific Defender [Image 4 of 4]

    Andersen hosts Security Forces Key Leader Engagement during Pacific Defender

    GUAM

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Leaders from U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force, Philippine Air Force, Indonesian Air Force, German Air Force, Royal Air Force, and Republic of Singapore Air Force gather for a group photo after a Security Forces Key Leader Engagement meeting during Pacific Defender at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 30, 2024. The purpose of the KLE meeting is to enhance interpersonal relationships among attendees, and provide networking opportunities for multilateral partnerships and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 20:12
    Location: GU
    This work, Andersen hosts Security Forces Key Leader Engagement during Pacific Defender [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Security Forces
    Pacific Defender
    INDOPACOM

