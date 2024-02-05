Andersen hosts Security Forces Key Leader Engagement during Pacific Defender

Leaders from U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force, Philippine Air Force, Indonesian Air Force, German Air Force, Royal Air Force, and Republic of Singapore Air Force gather for a group photo after a Security Forces Key Leader Engagement meeting during Pacific Defender at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 30, 2024. The purpose of the KLE meeting is to enhance interpersonal relationships among attendees, and provide networking opportunities for multilateral partnerships and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

