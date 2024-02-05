Andersen hosts Security Forces Key Leader Engagement during Pacific Defender

Photo By Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell | Leaders from U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force, Philippine Air Force,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell | Leaders from U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force, Philippine Air Force, Indonesian Air Force, German Air Force, Royal Air Force, and Republic of Singapore Air Force gather for a group photo after a Security Forces Key Leader Engagement meeting during Pacific Defender at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 30, 2024. The purpose of the KLE meeting is to enhance interpersonal relationships among attendees, and provide networking opportunities for multilateral partnerships and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam- Pacific Defender (PAC-D) Security Forces Key Leadership Engagement (KLE) meetings are held to provide understanding between relationships within partnered nations in the pacific theater and beyond, Jan. 29 - Feb. 3, 2024.



PAC-D is a multilateral training exercise that primarily focuses on sharing, incorporating, and applying a range of security tactics and force protection practices among the different allied and partner nations.



While PAC-D exercises were being conducted in the field, there were also KLE meetings happening throughout the week, where not only partnered countries participated, but also two NATO allies, German Air Force and Royal Air Force.



“Each year Pacific Defender grows and becomes more important to the security architecture of the larger Indo-Pacific strategy,” says Lt. Col. Marc Stanco, commander of the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. “By forging strong alliances and partnerships, we not only deter aggression but also promote regional stability and security, reducing the likelihood of conflict.”



Along with the U.S. Air Force and the two NATO allies, leaders from Japanese, Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore militaries also actively participated in the meetings.



Together, they explained the types of security methods their bases use and helped each other pinpoint strengths and weaknesses by sharing their knowledge of what does and does not work for their respective forces.



“The U.S. demonstrates its commitment to upholding international standards and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, safeguarding both our interests and those of our allies and partners,” Stanco said.