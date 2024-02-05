Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Andersen hosts Security Forces Key Leader Engagement during Pacific Defender

    Andersen hosts Security Forces Key Leader Engagement during Pacific Defender

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell | Leaders from U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force, Philippine Air Force,...... read more read more

    GUAM

    02.07.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam- Pacific Defender (PAC-D) Security Forces Key Leadership Engagement (KLE) meetings are held to provide understanding between relationships within partnered nations in the pacific theater and beyond, Jan. 29 - Feb. 3, 2024.

    PAC-D is a multilateral training exercise that primarily focuses on sharing, incorporating, and applying a range of security tactics and force protection practices among the different allied and partner nations.

    While PAC-D exercises were being conducted in the field, there were also KLE meetings happening throughout the week, where not only partnered countries participated, but also two NATO allies, German Air Force and Royal Air Force.

    “Each year Pacific Defender grows and becomes more important to the security architecture of the larger Indo-Pacific strategy,” says Lt. Col. Marc Stanco, commander of the 647th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. “By forging strong alliances and partnerships, we not only deter aggression but also promote regional stability and security, reducing the likelihood of conflict.”

    Along with the U.S. Air Force and the two NATO allies, leaders from Japanese, Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore militaries also actively participated in the meetings.

    Together, they explained the types of security methods their bases use and helped each other pinpoint strengths and weaknesses by sharing their knowledge of what does and does not work for their respective forces.

    “The U.S. demonstrates its commitment to upholding international standards and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, safeguarding both our interests and those of our allies and partners,” Stanco said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 20:13
    Story ID: 463356
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen hosts Security Forces Key Leader Engagement during Pacific Defender, by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Andersen hosts Security Forces Key Leader Engagement during Pacific Defender
    Andersen hosts Security Forces Key Leader Engagement during Pacific Defender
    Andersen hosts Security Forces Key Leader Engagement during Pacific Defender
    Andersen hosts Security Forces Key Leader Engagement during Pacific Defender

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    Pacific Defender
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT