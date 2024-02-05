Norfolk, Va.- Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), give opening remarks at the Naval Air Force Pacific/Naval Air Force Atlantic perspective commanding officer and command master chief course. This four-day course, which is also open to their spouses, provides a myriad of leadership-centric topics focused on introducing current readiness, leadership expectations, and future readiness requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aimee Ford)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 14:48
|Photo ID:
|8227791
|VIRIN:
|240206-N-VG565-1016
|Resolution:
|6589x4393
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Air Force Pacific/Naval Air Force Atlantic perspective commanding officer and command master chief course [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Aimee Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
