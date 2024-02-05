Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Air Force Pacific/Naval Air Force Atlantic perspective commanding officer and command master chief course [Image 3 of 4]

    Naval Air Force Pacific/Naval Air Force Atlantic perspective commanding officer and command master chief course

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aimee Ford 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Norfolk, Va.- Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), give opening remarks at the Naval Air Force Pacific/Naval Air Force Atlantic perspective commanding officer and command master chief course. This four-day course, which is also open to their spouses, provides a myriad of leadership-centric topics focused on introducing current readiness, leadership expectations, and future readiness requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aimee Ford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 14:48
    Photo ID: 8227792
    VIRIN: 240206-N-VG565-1015
    Resolution: 5003x3642
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Force Pacific/Naval Air Force Atlantic perspective commanding officer and command master chief course [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Aimee Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval. Air Force Pacific/Naval Air Force Atlantic perspective commanding officer and command master chief course
    Naval Air Force Pacific/Naval Air Force Atlantic perspective commanding officer and command master chief course
    Naval Air Force Pacific/Naval Air Force Atlantic perspective commanding officer and command master chief course
    Naval Air Force Pacific/Naval Air Force Atlantic perspective commanding officer and command master chief course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviation
    AIRLANT
    CNAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT