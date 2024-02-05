A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing, sits on the flight line at sunrise, during Winter Training at the Advanced Tactics Training Center, Fort Huachuca, Arizona, January 25, 2024. Winter Training is a break from the regular course schedule where the instructors of AATTC tweak the training scenarios for the coming year and perform them, with the help of guest units, to keep their skills fresh. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 16 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 13:47 Photo ID: 8227633 VIRIN: 240125-Z-YI114-1012 Resolution: 8031x5354 Size: 7.07 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona Sunrise for AATTC Winter Training [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.