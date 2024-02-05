Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Sunrise for AATTC Winter Training [Image 1 of 16]

    Arizona Sunrise for AATTC Winter Training

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft, front, assigned to the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard and a C-5M Super Galaxy with the 22nd Airlift Squadron, sit on the flight line during Winter Training at the Advanced Tactics Training Center, Fort Huachuca, Arizona, January 25, 2024. Winter Training is a break from the regular course schedule where the instructors of AATTC tweak the training scenarios for the coming year and perform them, with the help of guest units, to keep their skills fresh. This is the first time that a C-5 has practiced tactics taught at the AATTC. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 16 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 13:47
    Photo ID: 8227626
    VIRIN: 240125-Z-YI114-1005
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Sunrise for AATTC Winter Training [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130H Hercules
    air mobility command
    22nd Airlift Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Winter Training
    139th Airlift Wing

