    Utah National Guard's Exercise Perses: Innovation, Joint Force Collaboration and the Future of Airpower [Image 24 of 26]

    Utah National Guard's Exercise Perses: Innovation, Joint Force Collaboration and the Future of Airpower

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    151st Wing

    Members from the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing and Air Force Reserve’s 419th Fighter Wing prepare to unload an AIM 120 missile coffin from a KC-135R at Hill Air Force Base Feb. 4, 2024 as part of Exercise PERSES. Exercise PERSES is a dynamic exercise serving as a platform for exploring innovative ideas and refining communication practices in a challenging operational environment for both Utah Air and Army National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Marliyn Alba)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 10:47
    Location: UT, US
    UTNG
