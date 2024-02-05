Members from the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing and Air Force Reserve’s 419th Fighter Wing prepare to unload an AIM 120 missile coffin from a KC-135R at Hill Air Force Base Feb. 4, 2024 as part of Exercise PERSES. Exercise PERSES is a dynamic exercise serving as a platform for exploring innovative ideas and refining communication practices in a challenging operational environment for both Utah Air and Army National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Marliyn Alba)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 10:47 Photo ID: 8227198 VIRIN: 240203-Z-GM654-1128 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.78 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah National Guard's Exercise Perses: Innovation, Joint Force Collaboration and the Future of Airpower [Image 26 of 26], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.