Lieutenant General Sasseville Visits 101st ARW Communications Squadron

Lieutenant General Marc Sasseville listens intently as Captain Josh Hunsinger briefs the General on daily operations, high level missions, and the proud heritage the Communications Squadron cherishes, Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine, Feb. 3, 2024. General Sasseville toured the Wing and met with the MAINEiacs as part of a multi-day event to Maine.

