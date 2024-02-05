Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lieutenant General Sasseville Visits 101st ARW Communications Squadron [Image 2 of 3]

    Lieutenant General Sasseville Visits 101st ARW Communications Squadron

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Local Video WABI Journalist Caitlin O'Connor documents Lieutenant General Sasseville's visit to the 101st Air Refueling Wing Communications Squadron, Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine, Feb. 3, 2024. General Sasseville toured the Wing and met with the MAINEiacs as part of a multi-day event to Maine.

    TAGS

    Communications Squadron
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    MAINEiacs
    Lieutenant General Sasseville

