123rd Army Nurse Corps Birthday

Celebrating the Army Nurse Corps with “123 years of serving with distinction and healing with compassion.” The cake was shared among those in attendance of the celebration and passed to those nurses still providing the inpatient hospital mission on Feb. 5, 2024 at Landstuhl, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

