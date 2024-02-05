U.S. Army Capt. Courtney Pierce, a Critical Care Registered Nurse from 30th MED BDE, continues to share on the impact of Army Nurses throughout various conflicts during the 123rd Army Nurse Corps Birthday on Feb 5, 2024 at Landstuhl, Germany. The 30th Medical Brigade and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center recognize the hard work their nurses have provided for Soldiers, families, and communities over 123 years of serving with distinction and healing with compassion. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

