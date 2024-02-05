Rise and shine Team Ramstein

The sun rises at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 30, 2024. The 86th Airlift Wing’s mission extends globally as the Department of Defense's premier power projection platform and the Department of the Air Force’s largest mobility hub. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
