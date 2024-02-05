The sun rises at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 30, 2024. The 86th Airlift Wing’s mission extends globally as the Department of Defense's premier power projection platform and the Department of the Air Force’s largest mobility hub. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 05:46 Photo ID: 8226872 VIRIN: 240130-F-EX065-1014 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 3.4 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rise and shine Team Ramstein [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.