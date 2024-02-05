The sun rises at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 30, 2024. Ramstein AB supports the largest population of Americans outside of the U.S., around 56,000 personnel, across the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 05:46
|Photo ID:
|8226870
|VIRIN:
|240130-F-EX065-1002
|Resolution:
|5518x3672
|Size:
|812.42 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rise and shine Team Ramstein [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT