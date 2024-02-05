The U.S. Army Yongsan-Casey Area II community participated in a newcomers orientation and cultural awareness tour of Namhansanseong fortress, Feb. 1, 2024. The group consisted of military service members assigned to 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division.
Namhansanseong, designated as a United Nations Education, Scientific, Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage site in June 2014, was originally designed as an emergency capital of the Joseon dynasty (1392-1910). (U.S. Army photo by Song A. Kim)
This work, K-16 Cultural Awareness Tour at Namhansanseong Fortress [Image 5 of 5], by Song A. Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
