Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    K-16 Cultural Awareness Tour at Namhansanseong Fortress [Image 3 of 5]

    K-16 Cultural Awareness Tour at Namhansanseong Fortress

    GWANGJU, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Song A. Kim 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The U.S. Army Yongsan-Casey Area II community participated in a newcomers orientation and cultural awareness tour of Namhansanseong fortress, Feb. 1, 2024. The group consisted of military service members assigned to 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division.

    Namhansanseong, designated as a United Nations Education, Scientific, Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage site in June 2014, was originally designed as an emergency capital of the Joseon dynasty (1392-1910). (U.S. Army photo by Song A. Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 23:34
    Photo ID: 8226665
    VIRIN: 240201-A-A5022-1003
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 437.57 KB
    Location: GWANGJU, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-16 Cultural Awareness Tour at Namhansanseong Fortress [Image 5 of 5], by Song A. Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    K-16 Cultural Awareness Tour at Namhansanseong Fortress
    K-16 Cultural Awareness Tour at Namhansanseong Fortress
    K-16 Cultural Awareness Tour at Namhansanseong Fortress
    K-16 Cultural Awareness Tour at Namhansanseong Fortress
    K-16 Cultural Awareness Tour at Namhansanseong Fortress

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-P, COMREL, 2ID, 8A, songnam, culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT